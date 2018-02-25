College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Activists condemn policy to disregard gender identity in bathroom use

Trump administration states Title IX does not prohibit the separation of bathrooms based on sex

The Brown Daily Herald, Courtesy of UWire
February 25, 2018

On Feb. 12, the U.S. Department of Education confirmed that it would no longer investigate claims of discrimination regarding students’ inability to use bathrooms that correspond to their gender identities, BuzzFeed first reported.

This is the Trump administration’s first explicit confirmation of a policy shift from the Obama-era default of considering gender identity in cases of bathroom use to be protected under Title IX, according to the same BuzzFeed article. The article also said that Liz Hill, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education, told BuzzFeed that Title IX did not prevent discrimination based on gender identity, and that in school bathrooms, “long-standing regulations provide that separating facilities on the basis of sex is not a form of discrimination prohibited by Title IX.”

