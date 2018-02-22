Comic: The murderous potential of self-driving vehicles

Maker Market Info Session: Maker Marketing 101 Thursday, February 22, 2018 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Where: Student Services Center, 3245 Cost: Free Description: Attend this free information session to learn how to get the word out about your products for the College's first Maker Market to be held on Wednesday, April 11. Contact: Bev Carlson (630) 942-2140

Advising Session - Computed Tomography/Nuclear Medicine Thursday, February 22, 2018 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 1139 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the program, its curriculum and job outlook. Registration required. Contact: http://admissions.cod.edu