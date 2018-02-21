College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Meet your Features Editor!

Reanna Comiso, Features Editor
February 21, 2018

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring one Ikea item with you, what would you bring? I would probably bring a MATRAND, a memory foam mattress.

What’s your most played song? “Alison” by Slowdive, the first track of Souvlaki, my absolute favorite album.

What should the title of your memoir be? “It Definitely Did Not Take Me Two Hours To Do My Makeup Last Night.”

