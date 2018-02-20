College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

‘Annihilation’ features actresses of color, but struggles with whitewashing

UWire
February 20, 2018

My heart dropped when I saw the words “whitewashing” and “controversy” appear in a headline about the upcoming film “Annihilation.”

I’ve been excited for the film ever since its trailer dropped in December. The movie features an all-female scientific team exploring a mysterious environmental disaster zone, with two of the main characters played by Gina Rodriguez and Tessa Thompson – two incredibly talented actresses of color. Hollywood doesn’t make a movie like this every day.

