‘Annihilation’ features actresses of color, but struggles with whitewashing
February 20, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
My heart dropped when I saw the words “whitewashing” and “controversy” appear in a headline about the upcoming film “Annihilation.”
I’ve been excited for the film ever since its trailer dropped in December. The movie features an all-female scientific team exploring a mysterious environmental disaster zone, with two of the main characters played by Gina Rodriguez and Tessa Thompson – two incredibly talented actresses of color. Hollywood doesn’t make a movie like this every day.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.