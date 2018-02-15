Crossword solutions for Feb. 14 edition

Sage Series: The Twilight Zone: Six Degrees of Separation Friday, February 16, 2018 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Where: College of DuPage, Main Campus, Glen Ellyn Cost: Free Description: Learn about this classic television show's connection with other shows, movies and media. Registration is required. Contact: (630) 942-2208, ce@cod.edu

Music Fridays @ Noon: Ken Paoli Friday, February 16, 2018 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Room 140 Cost: Free Description: A series of one-hour programs featuring the COD Music Department, with performances and presentations by faculty, students, alumni and guests. Contact: Lee Kesselman, (630) 942-2552