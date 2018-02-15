Why hooking up has ruined Valentine’s Day for college students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Depending on your relationship status, Valentine’s Day can be either bliss or torture. What appears to be yet another Hallmark holiday on the surface is actually rooted in centuries of history, with the ever-sweet myth of St. Valentine story to remind everyone that love is great.

Unless you’re in college. If you’re in college, love is not great. It’s actually terrible.

Read more