Why hooking up has ruined Valentine’s Day for college students
February 15, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Depending on your relationship status, Valentine’s Day can be either bliss or torture. What appears to be yet another Hallmark holiday on the surface is actually rooted in centuries of history, with the ever-sweet myth of St. Valentine story to remind everyone that love is great.
Unless you’re in college. If you’re in college, love is not great. It’s actually terrible.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.