Comic: Two types of Valentine’s Day people

Thursday, February 15, 2018 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: BIC/SRC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from North Park, Roosevelt and Southern Illinois universities, and Elmhurst and Ripon colleges. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Thursday, February 15, 2018 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Berg Instructional Center, Room 3B07 Cost: Free Description: Come learn more about the DAPP program with DePaul University. Please use the link below to register for an appointment. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Thursday, February 15, 2018 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Where: Center for Entrepreneurship, 2525 Cabot Dr., Suite 201, Lisle Cost: Free Description: Learn how to prepare your business to apply for outside funding. Contact: Center for Entrepreneurship (630) 942-2600
