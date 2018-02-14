Comic: Two types of Valentine’s Day people

College Reps on Campus Thursday, February 15, 2018 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: BIC/SRC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from North Park, Roosevelt and Southern Illinois universities, and Elmhurst and Ripon colleges. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977

Info Session - DePaul Admissions Partnership Program Thursday, February 15, 2018 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Berg Instructional Center, Room 3B07 Cost: Free Description: Come learn more about the DAPP program with DePaul University. Please use the link below to register for an appointment. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977