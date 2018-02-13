Lisa Stock joins College of DuPage as associate vice president for academic affairs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As a Higher Learning Commission (HLC) peer reviewer, Lisa Stock, College of DuPage’s new vice president for academic affairs, sees meeting the current and future accreditation needs of the college as a priority.

Stock’s appointment to the position comes after a Nov. 2017 decision by the HLC, a regional accrediting agency, to remove a 2-year probation placed on the college for issues related to governance.

Under Stock’s watch, COD must file a report by May 15 on topics including processes related to course outcomes as well as documentation of credit-hour calculation for all delivery methods.

“My role is to facilitate the work of the faculty in shaping curriculum and academic programs,” Sock said. “I will be working on building relationships with other schools, employers and the community.”

With a recent focus on implementing Guided Pathways at COD, Stock plans to collaborate with other departments in providing the best possible environment for student learning and success. The Guided Pathways model is based on coherent and easy-to-follow college-level programs of study that are aligned with requirements for success in employment and at the next stage of education, according to college officials.

“Pathways is a crucial initiative,” Stock added. “It builds on great work that the college has been doing for years to help students be successful, but is more intentional in clarifying pathways and providing support for students in choosing a pathway, staying on the pathway and succeeding on the pathway.”

Stock will work closely with a variety of assessment activities, the honors program, the Learning Commons, Perkins oversight and support of COD’s academic partnerships with transfer institutions.

Stock was selected from a pool of three candidates who were identified by a search committee. Shannon Toler, a longtime professor at COD, and Stephanie DeCicco, dean of instruction at City Colleges of Chicago, were also considered for the job. Stock’s contract ends on June 30. Trustees in January agreed to a $130,000 annual contract with Stock. She will make a pro-rated amount of $53,500 during this period.

Stock’s credentials includes a bachelor’s degree in child development, a master’s degree in library and information science and a doctorate degree in higher education leadership and policy studies. She started her higher education career as a reference librarian. She developed over the years to a manager in libraries, to director then dean and then decided after earning a doctorate degree, found a position as an academic dean in a college in Iowa.