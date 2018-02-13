Paralegal professor establishes endowed scholarship for students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Teaching is a noble profession to many.

For College of DuPage (COD) Adjunct Professor Linda Jenkins, it means giving students the tools they need to succeed.

The tools to succeed aren’t restricted to teaching her paralegal students to become better writers — Jenkins is supporting them financially. Along with her husband, Robert, they were inspired to create an endowed scholarship.

Named the “Linda and Robert Jenkins Endowed Paralegal Studies Scholarship,” it encourages academic excellence in the paralegal program at COD.

“My husband Robert and I believe strongly in the value of higher education,” Jenkins said. “Quite simply, it changes lives.”

Students who wish to apply for this scholarship must be enrolled in the college’s paralegal studies program and seek either an associate’s degree or a certificate. Applicants pursuing an associate degree in paralegal studies must have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher. Applicants pursuing a paralegal studies certificate must have a paralegal studies GPA of 3.6 or higher.

To be considered for this endowed scholarship, students must submit a 750-word essay describing their career goals and involvement in extra-curricular and legal-related activities. Students must demonstrate leadership or active involvement in COD’s paralegal club, or be actively involved with another volunteer organization in the legal field.

A review committee made of members of the paralegal studies faculty and alumni of the program will select finalists. Two students have a chance to win $500 annually.

“I consider it a great privilege to be part of such an outstanding paralegal faculty, led by Sally N. Fairbank,” added Jenkins. “Our (American Bar Association)-approved program produces excellent paralegals. This merit-based scholarship is meant to give back to outstanding students who work so hard to make the paralegal club get better all the time, or who are active in another volunteer organization in the legal field.”

The Jenkins’ also created the “Linda and Robert Jenkins Equipment Manager Student Aides.” This annual scholarship will support the student aides of COD’s Assistant Athletic Director, Internal Operations, Danielle Cline.

Their donation to the college is a part of the 2017 Employee Giving Campaign—It Starts With Me. The campaign’s goal was to raise money to have a direct impact on COD students. The campaign raised a record-breaking $83,000. The generous donors who contributed to the campaign have a deep connection to the college as employees. Each donor specified what area they wanted their donation to go to. Members of the board of trustee, administration and faculty participated in the campaign.

“I believe as leaders and employees, it is our responsibility to step forward and be the first to give and support our own institution and students,” said Diana Martinez, volunteer co-chair Employee Giving Campaign. “The best investment we can make is in our students.”

The donation is managed by the COD foundation, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit charitable organization that raises monetary and in-kind gifts to increase access to education. According to a 2017 audited financial statement, the foundation had a net $17.3 million in total assets.

Visit: https://cod.academicworks.com/ for a list of scholarships for the Fall 2018 semester. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2018.