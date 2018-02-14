Celebrating culture through dance: Salsa/Merengue/Bachata dance returns to CO

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Photos provided by the College of DuPage

The College of DuPage (COD), has students from all over the world, with many different traditions and practices students can learn from. Last semester, there were 134 international students on F-1 visa status, 16 on J-1 visa status with an additional 16 students on the Community College Initiative Program. COD has become a destination for international students and students of all backgrounds.

This Friday, Feb. 16, the Latin American Studies Committee, Casa de Amigos and Latino Outreach Center will host the annual Salsa/Merengue/Bachata Dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Student Service Center Atrium (SSC 2206).

For over 10 years, more than 100 people have arrived at the college to hit the dance floor and celebrate Latin American culture.

The event will host dance lessons from COD’s very own Diana Smith, a professional dancer and adjunct faculty, and Bill Carmondy, business law professor. The lessons will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a DJ and an open dance floor for the remainder of the night.

“Music is the one language that connects many cultures and brings communities together,” says Elizabeth Mares, professor of spanish, chair for the Latin American Studies Committee and advisor of Casa de Amigos, “ Latin Americans love to dance and celebrate with song. The Latin American Studies Committee, Casa de Amigos and Latino Outreach Center would like to share that spirit of connection with the community.”

Be ready to come dance, have fun and appreciate Latin American culture at the Salsa/Merengue/Bachata Dance. The event is free for all who attend. Guests are encouraged to bring friends, family and loved ones.