College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

UWire
February 8, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The United States is facing an opioid epidemic, and Colorado is no exception. According to a 2017 study by WalletHub, Colorado has the third worst drug problem in the nation. Now, the study links marijuana in with all illegal drugs, but the numbers are still worrisome. From 2012 to 2014, treatment admissions have tripled for the addictions of hydrocodone, oxycodone, methadone and fentanyl. Overdoses are up in almost every county, and Colorado has the highest rates of death by overdose of any state.

By every measure and instance, the war on drugs in America has been a complete and catastrophic failure. Being tough on people who use and sell drugs has filled America’s jails and prisons with non-violent criminals, and done very little to impact crime and addiction in any way. The answer must now be to decriminalize both the use and the possession of drugs.

Read more

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

    Opinion

    Immigration ‘Deal or No Deal’

  • Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

    Opinion

    To-do list of things COD can improve on

  • Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

    Opinion

    New Beginnings

  • Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

    Opinion

    Tired of bias against black beauty and fashion

  • Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

    Opinion

    Sex education in America is lacking

  • Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

    Opinion

    The dangerous belief that white people are under attack

  • Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

    Opinion

    Why the Republican tax plan can help put American youths back to work

  • Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

    Opinion

    Five Years Since Sandy Hook Marks Five Years of Congressional Inaction

  • Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

    Opinion

    Christian baker vs gay couple case heard in Supreme Court

  • Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs

    Opinion

    Net Neutrality Repeal: The internet as we know it may be coming to an end

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Why the U.S. should decriminalize drugs