Solutions for Feb. 7 crossword

Wednesday, February 7, 2018 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM Where: Learning Commons, SRC 2102 Cost: Free Description: Learn strategies to help you comprehend the information in your college textbooks and to take effective notes. Contact: The Learning Commons, 630-942-3941
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Where: Student Services Center, 3245 Cost: Free Description: Attend this free information session designed to prepare participants for the College's first Maker Market to be held on Wednesday, April 11. Contact: Bev Carlson (630) 942-2140
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM Where: Student Lounge, SSC 1200 Cost: Free Description: African American musician Daryl Davis likes to meet and befriend members of the Ku Klux Klan in his off hours to discover the origin of their hatred. Contact: MAC Performing Arts Administration Office 630-942-3008
Courier Confidential
Full Print Edition
Loading ...
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.