Black History Month opening ceremony

Vandy Manyeh, News Editor
February 6, 2018

Black History Month is a time to recognize the great achievements of black Americans. College of DuPage (COD) is celebrating this month under the national theme: African-Americans in times of war.

African-Americans in times of war is a story filled with paradoxes, of valor and defeat, of victories and setbacks, of struggles abroad and at home, of artistic creativity and repression. These stories teach about and celebrate service men and women and the impact of these times on the African-American culture.

To celebrate the extraordinary history of America, students, members of the faculty and administration gathered in the SRC atrium on Feb. 5 for an opening ceremony.

