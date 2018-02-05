Fall Out Boy: MANIA Review: We’re All Living In MANIA

Fall Out Boy has been with me since I was a runt trying to figure out life. I first heard them when I was in the seventh grade, and if that doesn’t make the band seem old then I don’t know what does. Starting out in 2001, the band has come a long way releasing a total of 15 albums along with two live albums and two remixes. The band has been riding a high since their last album, “American Beauty American Psycho”, from which they released their remix spin “Make America Psycho Again.” With the much-awaited MANIA now released, the band has achieved god-like status.

“MANIA” uses a completely different style, and the best representation of this is probably “Young and Menace.” Lead singer and guitarist Patrick Stump’s vocals start off the song slow and sexy, but as the intensity of the instruments build it transforms into something quite menacing.

“Champion” feels more like a true representation of Fall Out Boy’s original punk style. In an interview with Popbuzz, Patrick talked about being able to do things impromptu, and this song represents that. “Stay Frosty Royal Milk Tea” is probably one of my own personal favorites. My first thought on the song was what the hell is up with the title. Turns out, “stay frosty” is one of those things that are said to people to stay calm, specifically in times of danger and has mostly been used in the military. Royal milk tea is this super sweet tea that is popular in Japan, very similar to India’s chai.

Although, apparently no one really knows what the combination means, perhaps it’s just the sweet and spice of the chaotic life we live in which its necessary to remain calm in order to survive. It follows “Champion” really well as it pushes you forward with, “The only thing that’s ever stopping me is me.” It also made me feel “Eau de résistance” should be an actual perfume.

“Hold Me Tight Or Don’t” is a very strange version of Fall Out Boy, one I wasn’t expecting. It takes a more peppy turn with the beat of the drums and Patrick’s vocals. This was my least favorite song on the album simply because of the weird vocalizations with the “n’s.” Despite that, the lyrics spoke to me on levels I didn’t even know existed. Funny thing is, according to the bassist, Pete Wentz, it wasn’t even really a conscious decision, which is pretty insane when you think about it. “The Last Of The Real Ones” is Fall Out Boy’s beautiful love song that is actually super sweet. However, Fall Out Boy takes it to a more punk level with Patrick’s hot vocals and the beat of the drums combining with the strum of the guitar.

I haven’t stopped singing “Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)” since I first heard it.. It starts off really mellow with a clapping kind of build up with Patrick’s vocals combined with the beat of the drums. “Church” takes a turn on the religious aspects of life. The background of the entire song sounds chorus like, much like the choir of a church would perhaps.

“Heaven’s Gate” was a completely new take on Fall Out Boy. It is almost Charlie Puth-esque, maybe even almost taking on Sam Smith-like qualities. However, Patrick’s vocals give you eargasms that neither Puth nor Smith could achieve. It’s a sweet and slow love song. In an interview with Music Choice, Patrick said it was weird because it felt really natural to the band when they first played it, even though their management thought it was really different for them. It was definitely exceptionally different for the band compared to their normal punk rock style, but it still was absolutely amazing.

“Sunshine Riptide” takes on a slice of reggae, which is weird for the band and myself as a fan.. I’ve never enjoyed the genre, but Fall Out Boy made it enticing with their use of heavy drums and guitar paired with Burna Boy’s and Patrick’s vocals. Oddly enough, “Bishop’s Knife Trick” is a song with a sad beat. The drums and Patrick’s vocals are enough to make you pour your heart out. The finale for “MANIA,” it truly closes off with a beautiful, sad tone.

I adored this album. It was a different sound for them compared to anything they have ever done, and I’m proud of the band for how far they’ve come. As a fan who’s grown up with them and seen them evolve, it’s amazing to see how far they’ve come. I can’t wait to see what else they have in store. Fall Out Boy has come a long way, and I hope to see them continue to grow as a group.