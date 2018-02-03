College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

UWire
February 3, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






White nationalists clashed with Antifa Friday night as free speech came to its head following the Charlie Kirk event at Colorado State University.

The white nationalist group was, in essence, chased off of the CSU campus by members of Antifa and other protesters after altercations started on the CSU Plaza.

Read more

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

    News

    President Rondeau plans to reorganize her cabinet

  • White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

    News

    Jazzman’s café opens on the west end of campus

  • White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

    News

    Daniel Biss storms campus with his progressive campaign

  • White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

    News

    Q+A: David Swope, COD’s diversity chief talks about Black History Month

  • White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

    News

  • White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

    News

    Big Pharma Greets Hundreds Of Ex-Federal Workers At The ‘Revolving Door’

  • White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

    News

    The comeback and dangers of the drug GHB

  • White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

    News

    Chicago cop under investigation again over social media posts

  • White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

    News

    Dozens of Companies Use Facebook to Exclude Older Workers From Job Ads

  • White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University

    Archives

    Science March 2017

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University