White nationalists clash with Antifa at Colorado State University
February 3, 2018
White nationalists clashed with Antifa Friday night as free speech came to its head following the Charlie Kirk event at Colorado State University.
The white nationalist group was, in essence, chased off of the CSU campus by members of Antifa and other protesters after altercations started on the CSU Plaza.
