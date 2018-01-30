President Rondeau plans to reorganize her cabinet

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A major cabinet reorganization will occur over the next few months at College of DuPage (COD).

Notably, the college will see the appointment of its first provost. This senior management position is a merger of the positions of vice president of student affairs and vice president for academic affairs. The college will seek the services of an education-focused search firm and an internal search committee to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the position.

“This move will better align the senior management organizational structure in support of our mission and initiatives, including Pathways,” said President Ann Rondeau, in an email to employees of the college.

Compensation for the position of Provost will be recommended to the board of trustees for approval after the search process is completed.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Institutional Advancement Earl Dowling will serve in the proposed cabinet as vice president for institutional advancement. Current Interim-Vice President for Academic Affairs Donna Stewart may be a candidate for the Provost position. Stewart rose to the position after Joseph D. Collins retired on Jan. 1, 2017.

Trustees on Jan. 18, approved a $130,000.00 contract for Lisa Stock, the college’s new associate vice president for academic affairs. A search is ongoing for a new associate vice president for student affairs. Both associate vice presidents will report to the provost.

Rondeau’s cabinet shuffle will also see the elimination of a vice president for information technology, facility operations and construction position. These will be additional responsibilities of the college’s chief financial officer and vice president for administration. This will happen after the retirement of Vice President Chuck Currier in June 2018.

Finally, Jim Martner, director of internal audit will serve as the college’s chief compliance officer, a position created to improve governance across the college. He will report to the College General Counsel, John Kness.

These cabinet reorganizations do not require any approval from the board of trustees. Trustees voted to adopt a strategic long-range plan that emphasized commitments to accountability; innovation; cooperative relationships; student centeredness; and value-added education.

“The Board fully supports the president’s organizational changes as targeted towards satisfying those goals,” said Board Chairwoman Deanne Mazzochi.