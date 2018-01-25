Comic: “Cool” people

Saturday, January 27, 2018 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $55-$53 Description: Lavish parties, adoring suitors and exquisite jewelry mean nothing after a beautiful socialite meets the true love of her life. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000
Friday, January 26, 2018 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Room 140 Cost: Free Description: A series of one-hour programs featuring the COD Music Department, with performances and presentations by faculty, students, alumni and guests. Contact: Lee Kesselman, (630) 942-2552
Who is most responsible for the opioid crisis?
Drug users (44%, 4 Votes)
Pharmaceutical/marketing companies (44%, 4 Votes)
Doctors (11%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 9
