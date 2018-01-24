Sex education in America is lacking

Teen pregnancy, abortion and HIV transmission are significantly higher in the U.S. than in any other developed country, according to Advocates for Youth. Many learn about Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) primarily through pop culture rather than in a classroom setting. But something is wrong with the way STIs are being taught, because according to the CDC, STIs are at a record high, indicating an urgent need for action.

There are some infections that will never go away, like HIV and AIDS, and some that are considered curable, at least for the time being, like chlamydia and gonnorhea. However, many people may believe that because an STI is curable, there’s no need to be worried. However, there are detrimental long-term effects if these curable STIs go untreated. Curable STIs are no laughing matter. Just because it’s curable, doesn’t mean there aren’t lasting effects.

