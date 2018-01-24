College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Sex education in America is lacking

UWire
January 24, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Teen pregnancy, abortion and HIV transmission are significantly higher in the U.S. than in any other developed country, according to Advocates for Youth. Many learn about Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) primarily through pop culture rather than in a classroom setting. But something is wrong with the way STIs are being taught, because according to the CDC, STIs are at a record high, indicating an urgent need for action.

There are some infections that will never go away, like HIV and AIDS, and some that are considered curable, at least for the time being, like chlamydia and gonnorhea. However, many people may believe that because an STI is curable, there’s no need to be worried. However, there are detrimental long-term effects if these curable STIs go untreated. Curable STIs are no laughing matter. Just because it’s curable, doesn’t mean there aren’t lasting effects.

Read more

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sex education in America is lacking

    Opinion

    The dangerous belief that white people are under attack

  • Sex education in America is lacking

    Opinion

    Why the Republican tax plan can help put American youths back to work

  • Sex education in America is lacking

    Opinion

    Five Years Since Sandy Hook Marks Five Years of Congressional Inaction

  • Sex education in America is lacking

    Opinion

    Christian baker vs gay couple case heard in Supreme Court

  • Sex education in America is lacking

    Opinion

    Net Neutrality Repeal: The internet as we know it may be coming to an end

  • Sex education in America is lacking

    Opinion

    COD commits itself to transparency after the HLC’s lifting of probation

  • Sex education in America is lacking

    Opinion

    Bad News for Student Loan Borrowers

  • Sex education in America is lacking

    Opinion

    Opinion: What it now means to be Latinx in the U.S.

  • Sex education in America is lacking

    Opinion

    Meme-ingless Culture

  • Sex education in America is lacking

    Opinion

    Pharmaceutical companies have played a large part in the opioid crisis sweeping the country

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Sex education in America is lacking