Short-term Tinder profile

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Where: Addison Center, 301 S. Swift Road Cost: Free Description: Learn how to sign up for and navigate the ALEKS Placement, Preparation, and Learning module. Contact: The Learning Commons, 630-942-3941
Courier Confidential
Full Print Edition
Who is most responsible for the opioid crisis?
Drug users (44%, 4 Votes)
Pharmaceutical/marketing companies (44%, 4 Votes)
Doctors (11%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 9
Loading ...
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.