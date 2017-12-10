Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

On this episode of Inside COD we get you ready for the holidays.

We highlight some of the area’s best holiday lighting displays that are bound to make your season bright.

Graham’s Fine Chocolates is making some sweet treats to stuff your stockings with this year.

We get a five star tree-tment picking out freshly cut Christmas tress at Abbey Farms in Aurora.

And we have a great giveaway. All that and much more coming up on the December edition of Courier TV News.