College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

CourierTV

Courier TV
December 10, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On this episode of Inside COD we get you ready for the holidays.

We highlight some of the area’s best holiday lighting displays that are bound to make your season bright.

Graham’s Fine Chocolates is making some sweet treats to stuff your stockings with this year.

We get a five star tree-tment picking out freshly cut Christmas tress at Abbey Farms in Aurora.

And we have a great giveaway. All that and much more coming up on the December edition of Courier TV News.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

    Courier TV

    COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

  • Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

    Courier TV

    COD football team prepares for the postseason

  • Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

    Courier TV

    Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

  • Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

    Courier TV

    A look back at Spirit Week

  • Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

    Courier TV

    A look at the top local Halloween attractions

  • Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

    Courier TV

    A former COD employee goes to prison

  • Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

    Courier TV

    Athlete of the week: Cross-country star Payton Chapman

  • Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

    Courier TV

    Downers Grove baker makes pastry with a purpose

  • Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights

    Courier TV

    Remembering student Matt Elias

  • Courier TV

    How Kelly Conley is leading the women’s volleyball team to new heights

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Inside COD: Chocolate, Christmas trees and holiday lights