Crossword solutions for Dec. 6 edition

Bid to Win Monday, December 11, 2017 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Where: Center for Entrepreneurship, 2525 Cabot Dr., Suite 201, Lisle Cost: Free Description: Learn the basics of writing a proposal to ensure a thorough response to everything requested in a solicitation. Contact: Center for Entrepreneurship (630) 942-2600

Advising Session - Basic Nursing Assistant (BNA) Monday, December 11, 2017 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 2135 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the program, its curriculum and job outlook. Registration required. Contact: http://admissions.cod.edu