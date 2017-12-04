College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Keeping in touch with family across seas

UWire
December 4, 2017

When I first moved back to America to attend college, I would call my family every week. Between Skype, Facebook and Snapchat, it often didn’t feel like I was missing that much, despite the thousands of miles between us.

Yet, even with this ability to call people who lived halfway around the world, despite this incredible human achievement, there were still times where I felt lonely. Coming home after a long day or a really hard midterm, sometimes all I wanted was my mom’s cooking instead of the usual FFC fare. Unfortunately, as far as technology has come, it still is unable to deliver my mom’s steaming osekihan or eggplant stir-fry to my door.

