Red Grange Bowl, glass blowing and a look at the holiday break
December 3, 2017
Our Chaparral Football team will host the 2nd annual Red Grange Bowl this Saturday. We go behind the scenes on the biggest weekend in COD Sports.
We give you a lesson in the art of glass glowing with local artist and Adjunct Instructor at the college, Robert Fritz.
And in our holiday community calendar shows you some of the season’s hidden gems – if you’re down to brave the cold.
All that and much more on this edition of Courier TV News.
