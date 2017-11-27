Free Poster with Star Wars: The Last Jedi Tickets
College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

Reveal News
November 27, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






By /

The 1965 Voting Rights Act was an attempt by Congress to fix an unequal and unjust system that prevented certain minority groups from voting. Since then, it has been a crucial preventative measure to ensure that every American is afforded the right to vote. But over the last few years, local and federal lawmakers have begun passing measures that weaken it. In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a provision mandating that states with a history of discrimination seek federal permission before changing voting laws. This meant that the 2016 presidential election was the first in 50 years without the full protection of the Voting Rights Act.

 

Watch more of That Bullsh*t Law series.

This story was originally published by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

    News

    Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

  • That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

    News

    COD’s Innovation DuPage gets a new home

  • That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

    News

    Extreme digital vetting of U.S. visitors moves forward under new name

  • That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

    News

    What it’s like covering Trump

  • That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

    Courier TV

    COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

  • That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

    News

    How to repay student loans as quickly as possible

  • That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

    News

    EPA swaps top science advisers with industry allies

  • That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

    News

    “It’s not Putin’s fault.”

  • That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

    News

    COD is finally off the hook

  • That bull$hit law: Voter suppression

    News

    Big jump in COD students seeking mental health help fuels wait list

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
That bull$hit law: Voter suppression