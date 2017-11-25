College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

UWire
November 25, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Considering graduate school? You might need to think twice. University of Oregon graduate students may soon see their taxes doubled — and some grad students fear they won’t be able to afford finishing their degrees.

A GOP-led federal tax reform bill, H.R. 1, passed in the House on Nov. 16, by a partisan vote. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act strips grad students — and undergraduates — of several tax benefits. Nationwide, some graduate students could see their taxes triple if the Senate and House come to an agreement on tax reform in the next few weeks.

Read more

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

    News

    COD’s Innovation DuPage gets a new home

  • Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

    News

    Extreme digital vetting of U.S. visitors moves forward under new name

  • Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

    News

    What it’s like covering Trump

  • Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

    Courier TV

    COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

  • Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

    News

    How to repay student loans as quickly as possible

  • Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

    News

    EPA swaps top science advisers with industry allies

  • Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

    News

    “It’s not Putin’s fault.”

  • Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

    News

    COD is finally off the hook

  • Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

    News

    Big jump in COD students seeking mental health help fuels wait list

  • Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

    News

    Nicholas Soderstrom, Ph.D. speaks on his findings towards new ways of teaching and learning

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Some university students fight against GOP tax plan