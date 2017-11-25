Some university students fight against GOP tax plan

Considering graduate school? You might need to think twice. University of Oregon graduate students may soon see their taxes doubled — and some grad students fear they won’t be able to afford finishing their degrees.

A GOP-led federal tax reform bill, H.R. 1, passed in the House on Nov. 16, by a partisan vote. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act strips grad students — and undergraduates — of several tax benefits. Nationwide, some graduate students could see their taxes triple if the Senate and House come to an agreement on tax reform in the next few weeks.

