COD’s Innovation DuPage gets a new home

Vandy Manyeh, News Editor
November 22, 2017

Despite a proposal from Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 to use the old Glen Ellyn police station for additional services, village trustees moved to agree on a license agreement with the College of DuPage.

The board’s decision was approved by a 4-2 vote. Trustees Pete Ladesic and Gary Fasules voted against the proposal.

School District 41 wanted trustees to postpone the vote to allow time for them to submit a formal proposal to take over the center.

With this vote, the college will proceed with its plan to renovate the Civic center at a cost of  $1.5 to $1.8 million.

“We can celebrate our colleagues, our taxpayers and the Village of Glen Ellyn for the vote trustees took on Monday night to be a partnership with us,” said COD President Ann Rondeau.

College of DuPage trustees in July agreed to a reimbursement agreement with the village to determine whether space was a viable option for Innovation DuPage.

Innovation DuPage is a new business incubator and accelerator developed by College of DuPage that will connect small businesses with the necessary resources to thrive and stimulate job growth. COD has since registered Innovation DuPage as a nonprofit organization.

Innovation DuPage is set to open in 2018.

 

