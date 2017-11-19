COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

The College of DuPage and Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 both want to claim the old Glen Ellyn police station, but only one can have it. We have the inside scoop on the tough choice the village had to make.

Ready, set, go: the holiday shopping season kicks off next week with Black Friday. Find out what you need to know before you bundle up and head to the stores.

And we got an inside look at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, the only place in the city where you can meet presidents, authors, and actors.

All that and much more on this Holiday Edition of Courier TV News.