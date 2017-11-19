College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

CourierTV

Courier TV
November 19, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The College of DuPage and Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 both want to claim the old Glen Ellyn police station, but only one can have it. We have the inside scoop on the tough choice the village had to make.

Ready, set, go: the holiday shopping season kicks off next week with Black Friday. Find out what you need to know before you bundle up and head to the stores.

And we got an inside look at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, the only place in the city where you can meet presidents, authors, and actors.

All that and much more on this Holiday Edition of Courier TV News.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

1 Comment

One Response to “COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station”

  1. Jim Burket on November 19th, 2017 10:37 am

    I used to be in the clothing business. I can teach Nick how to finish tying his tie. Always here to help. Just the kind of guy that I am. Any night after dinner . . . I live near West. I must admit, though, that I am only good at the four-in-hand knot.

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

    Courier TV

    COD football team prepares for the postseason

  • COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

    Courier TV

    Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

  • COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

    Courier TV

    A look back at Spirit Week

  • COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

    Courier TV

    A look at the top local Halloween attractions

  • COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

    Courier TV

    A former COD employee goes to prison

  • COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

    Courier TV

    Athlete of the week: Cross-country star Payton Chapman

  • COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

    Courier TV

    Downers Grove baker makes pastry with a purpose

  • COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station

    Courier TV

    Remembering student Matt Elias

  • Courier TV

    How Kelly Conley is leading the women’s volleyball team to new heights

  • Courier TV

    Women’s cross-country season preview

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
COD wins battle for the old Glen Ellyn police station