Friday free Sudoku for Nov. 17

Friday, November 17, 2017 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $34-$46 Description: Master improvisers gather made up, hit song suggestions from the audience to create a spontaneous evening of music, humor and laughter. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000
Friday, November 17, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Room 140 Cost: Free Description: Enjoy a free presentation on "Glenn Gould, Oscar Peterson, and the New World." Contact: Lee Kesselman, (630) 942-2552
Who is most responsible for the opioid crisis?
Drug users (44%, 4 Votes)
Pharmaceutical/marketing companies (44%, 4 Votes)
Doctors (11%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 9
