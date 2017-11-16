Comic: A faster way to update Flash

Thursday, November 16, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $24 Description: Lucian Msamati plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer's iconic play, broadcast live from the National Theatre with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000
Thursday, November 16, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM Where: Student Services Center 3245 Cost: Free Description: Help raise awareness of hunger. Explore hunger and poverty around the world. Contact: Student Leadership Council, SRC 2214
Who is most responsible for the opioid crisis?
Drug users (44%, 4 Votes)
Pharmaceutical/marketing companies (44%, 4 Votes)
Doctors (11%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 9
