Crossword solutions for Nov. 15 edition

Thursday, November 16, 2017 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: SRC/SSC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Bloomington Police Department and the U.S. Marines Officer Program are recruiting for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 1234 Cost: Free Description: Meet the men and women who are challenging the way this country grows and distributes food, one vacant city lot, rooftop garden, and backyard chicken coop at a time. Contact: Deborah Adelman, adelman@cod.edu
Courier Confidential
Full Print Edition
Who is most responsible for the opioid crisis?
Drug users (44%, 4 Votes)
Pharmaceutical/marketing companies (44%, 4 Votes)
Doctors (11%, 1 Votes)
Total Voters: 9
Loading ...
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.