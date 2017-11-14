COD is finally off the hook
Probation lifted
November 14, 2017
The Higher Learning Commission (HLC), in a decision reached on Nov. 2, 2017, has decided to lift its probation on the College of DuPage.
“HLC took this action based on the college’s ability to demonstrate that it meets HLC’s Criteria for Accreditation,” the commission said in a statement.
The HLC “is an independent corporation that was founded in 1895 as one of six regional institutional accreditors in the United States.”
In December of 2015, the commission placed the college on a two-year probation for concerns about integrity and governance.
A peer review team visited the college in July and recommended no sanctions. The review was in line with the HLC’s mandate to see whether concerns raised were resolved.
“We are grateful – to HLC for their walk alongside this journey to making us stronger and better,” said COD President Ann Rondeau. “We are also grateful for the extraordinary work done by the entire College community – trustees, faculty, staff, students and the college family.”
