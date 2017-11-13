Legal case means no end in sight for NFL protests

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The saga of the NFL player protests extends further into the abyss. In the most recent development surrounding former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the resulting police brutality protests, several individuals, including NFL owners Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft, will be deposed by Kaepernick’s lawyers and asked to turn in their cell phone and email records regarding allegations that the league blackballed Kaepernick, according to The Washington Post.

The request for deposition is simply the latest in a long line of happenings surrounding NFL player protests, started by Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem, and the resulting pushback from various NFL owners. With player-owner mistrust growing across the league, a resolution to this complex conflict seems only to stretch further and further out of reach.

Read more