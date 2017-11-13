Comic: Flattery is not for those with poor memory

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: BIC/SRC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from National Louis, Miami and Governors State universities, Elmhurst College, and the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Health and Science Center Atrium Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the Bachelors of Science in Nursing 3+1 program through Governors State University. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Where: Homeland Security Education Center, Room 1019 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the Criminal Justice 3+1 program through Lewis University. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
