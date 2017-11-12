College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

Review: Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tells unexpected story

UWire
November 12, 2017

In what may be her most deliberate album yet, Swift interweaves two stories: her fall from grace in the public eye and a complex, difficult love story. Each individual track serves as a piece of the puzzle, painting a portrait of the armor Swift has built to protect her relationship from the public scrutiny of her reputation.

As a result, “reputation” is characterized by two distinct musical styles – a darker, synthetic sound exemplified by prereleased singles such as “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready for It?” and a more acoustic style that evokes the sounds of earlier albums but with more mature undertones. Although Swift’s newer music is grating at times, the stylistic transition through the course of the album underscores its narrative journey.

