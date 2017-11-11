COD football team prepares for the postseason





The college community paid tribute to the men and women who serve our country at the 11th annual Veteran s day program today.

COD football hits the home stretch with the last home game of the year.

And it s opening weekend for the College Theater production of Captain Blood, we give you a preview of this classic pirates tale of love, regret, and redemption.

All that and much more on this edition of Courier TV News.