College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

COD football team prepares for the postseason

Courier TV
November 11, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The college community paid tribute to the men and women who serve our country at the 11th annual Veteran s day program today.

COD football hits the home stretch with the last home game of the year.

And it s opening weekend for the College Theater production of Captain Blood, we give you a preview of this classic pirates tale of love, regret, and redemption.

All that and much more on this edition of Courier TV News.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • COD football team prepares for the postseason

    Courier TV

    Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

  • COD football team prepares for the postseason

    Courier TV

    A look back at Spirit Week

  • COD football team prepares for the postseason

    Courier TV

    A look at the top local Halloween attractions

  • COD football team prepares for the postseason

    Courier TV

    A former COD employee goes to prison

  • COD football team prepares for the postseason

    Courier TV

    Athlete of the week: Cross-country star Payton Chapman

  • COD football team prepares for the postseason

    Courier TV

    Downers Grove baker makes pastry with a purpose

  • COD football team prepares for the postseason

    Courier TV

    Remembering student Matt Elias

  • Courier TV

    How Kelly Conley is leading the women’s volleyball team to new heights

  • Courier TV

    Women’s cross-country season preview

  • Courier TV

    Inside COD – November 2016

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
COD football team prepares for the postseason