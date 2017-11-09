Comic: A social media manager’s workplace

Thursday, November 9, 2017 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM Where: Student Resource Center, Room 3104 Library, second floor Cost: Free Description: Learn the SciFinder database, which allows searching for molecule information, research articles, and much more! Contact: COD Library (630) 942-3364
Thursday, November 9, 2017 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 1114 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the program, its curriculum and job outlook. Registration required. Contact: http://admissions.cod.edu
Thursday, November 9, 2017 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Room 153 Cost: Free Description: Artist, photographer and author Colleen Plum discusses her work and recent essay "Closing the Door on Captivity." Contact: David Oullette, oulletted@cod.edu, (630) 942-2586
