Distinguished Alumni return to COD

The best of the best: seven graduates of COD will be returning this week as the Distinguished Alumni class of 2017. These former COD students have achieved success and outstanding achievements in and outside of their fields of study, and are returning to share their experiences with students.

The seven graduates are Roy Beaumont (1991—Hotel and Lodging Management), Peach Carr (1990—Radiology), Patrick C. Cullinan (1993—Science), Dilyss Gallyot (1989—Science), Tom Krieglstein (2001—General Studies), Christopher Kriz (1992—Theater and Music) and Marsela Jorgolli (2005—General Studies).

Among their many accomplishments, members of the Distinguished Alumni have competed on Project Runway and Project Runway: All-Stars, started million-dollar grossing businesses, won Joseph Jefferson Awards for sound design and music, and authored award-winning books.

To honor these graduates, there will be a reception on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. with a program following at 6:15 p.m. During the day, there will be a panel discussion with the Distinguished Alumni in SRC room 2000 at 2 p.m., moderated by Speech Professor Lauren Morgan. The discussion aims to help and inspire students interested in careers in Medicine, Fashion, Hospitality and even undecided students.