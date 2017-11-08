College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

Justice, Deceit and Swordplay: ‘Captain Blood’ is coming to College Theater

Jackie Pawl, Features Editor
November 8, 2017

A sweeping tale of love, revenge, justice and deceit, COD’s student play “Captain Blood” promises to be a performance to remember.

After being wrongly convicted as a traitor, Dr. Peter Blood is sentenced to life in slavery on a Caribbean Island but falls for the beautiful niece of the island’s cruel military leader. When he escapes and takes up a pirate’s life, Dr. Blood tries everything to return to his love, Arabella. The play is based on the 1922 novel by Rafael Sabatini, and this edition was adapted for the stage by Vidas Barzdukas in 2015. The COD student theater production is being directed by Connie Canaday Howard.

“Blood is an honorable man wronged and misunderstood, even by the woman he loves. Against all odds, Blood strives to maintain that honor—even as a prisoner, and later as a privateer—until he is vindicated,” Howard said. “[It’s a story of] soulmates finding one another, despite the extreme and harsh situations in which the characters find themselves.”

‘Captain Blood’ is an engaging, action-driven plot, filled with sword fights, piracy, and high energy.

“I love working with students. And this play is so big and sweeping . . . it demands a lot of cast and crew,” Howard said. “It’s a fun piece, a great way to spend an evening or a Sunday afternoon, and you are supporting fellow students as they train.”

Nathan Dittemore plays the main antagonist, Colonel Bishop, who is Arabella’s uncle. “It’s such a big, sweeping story,” Dittemore said. “There’s a lot of sword fighting and running up and down the aisles. [At some points,] we have people staged in the audience. There’s so much focused and concentrated energy among the cast, it’s a lot of fun.”

While a work of fiction, ‘Captain Blood’ is based on historical events such as the Monmouth Rebellion and the story of Dr. Henry Bittman, who had attended soldiers during the Battle of Sedgemoor in 1685 England. Bittman had been charged with treason and sentenced to slavery in the Caribbean, much like Dr. Blood. The pirating life of Dr. Blood is based on the Welsh privateer Henry Morgan. This play highlights the importance of justice and honor, especially in the face of adversity and misunderstanding.

‘Captain Blood’ will show in MAC 140 Thursday through Sunday from Nov. 9 to Nov. 19. Student tickets are $14 and adults are $16. There will be a pre-show discussion with the director and designers at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, and a post-show discussion with the director, actors, and crew on Friday, Nov. 17.

