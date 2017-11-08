This week’s free crossword solutions

Advising Session - Computer Science 3+1 Wednesday, November 8, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Where: Seaton Computing Center, Room 120 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the Computer Science 3+1 program through Lewis University. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977

US-Russian Relations: "A Dangerous Low?" Wednesday, November 8, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Where: Student Services Center -- Room 2201 Cost: Free and open to the public Description: Dr. Victoria Zhuravleva discusses the current state of affairs in US-Russian relations. Contact: Field Studies/Study Abroad/Global Education (630) 942-2356