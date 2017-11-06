Comic: The new work ethic

Recruiting on Campus Today Tuesday, November 7, 2017 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: SRC/SSC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: FedEx Ground and Target-Lombard are recruiting students for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230

College Reps on Campus Tuesday, November 7, 2017 8:25 AM - 11:25 AM Where: BIC/SRC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from Concordia, Northeastern Illinois and Illinois State universities, and North Central and Columbia colleges. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977