Comic: The new work ethic

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: SRC/SSC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: FedEx Ground and Target-Lombard are recruiting students for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 8:25 AM - 11:25 AM Where: BIC/SRC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from Concordia, Northeastern Illinois and Illinois State universities, and North Central and Columbia colleges. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Monday, November 6, 2017 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Where: Learning Commons, SRC 2102 Cost: Free Description: Get an overview of the writing sentence skills test, sample questions, and study aids. Contact: The Learning Commons, 630-942-3941
Courier Confidential
Full Print Edition
Have you ever cheated on a quiz, test or paper?
Yes (67%, 4 Votes)
No (33%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 6
Loading ...
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.