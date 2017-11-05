Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage





The college community will pay tribute to the men and women who serve our country at the 11th annual Veterans Day program. We talk with James Fisher, from the Veterans Office about these celebrations. We sit down with the College President Dr. Ann Rondeau to discuss COD’s unique oppertunities for veterans. We’d pay tribute to a member of our Courier crew and his service to our counrty. And we have a special gift for a local charity.