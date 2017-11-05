College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

Courier TV
November 5, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The college community will pay tribute to the men and women who serve our country at the 11th annual Veterans Day program. We talk with James Fisher, from the Veterans Office about these celebrations. We sit down with the College President Dr. Ann Rondeau to discuss COD’s unique oppertunities for veterans. We’d pay tribute to a member of our Courier crew and his service to our counrty. And we have a special gift for a local charity.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

    Courier TV

    A look back at Spirit Week

  • Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

    Courier TV

    A look at the top local Halloween attractions

  • Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

    Courier TV

    A former COD employee goes to prison

  • Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

    Courier TV

    Athlete of the week: Cross-country star Payton Chapman

  • Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

    Courier TV

    Downers Grove baker makes pastry with a purpose

  • Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage

    Courier TV

    Remembering student Matt Elias

  • Courier TV

    How Kelly Conley is leading the women’s volleyball team to new heights

  • Courier TV

    Women’s cross-country season preview

  • Courier TV

    Inside COD – November 2016

  • Courier TV

    Courier TV News – October 27, 2016

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Gearing up for Veterans Day at College of DuPage