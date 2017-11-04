College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Why hooking up is actually pretty great

UWire
November 3, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Hookup culture is sometimes decried for supposedly degrading those involved, especially women. Condoning casual sex might seem to reinforce the idea that a guy can sleep with whomever they want with zero repercussions, while the girl—deemed to be more emotional—must pretend to be fine with his lack of commitment and womanizing behavior. And, of course, men can feel just as hurt by a woman’s promiscuity.

This is untrue. Hookup culture encourages open discussion of sexual needs and desires. Because emotions have been removed from the equation, partners don’t need to worry about hurting the other’s feelings when they say, ‘Hey, I don’t like that,’ or ‘I’d like to try this.’ In a “friends with benefits” style hookup, this is especially useful and true. Think about it: would you feel more comfortable expressing your wants to a friend, or a romantic interest you just started dating? Most would probably say the former.

Read more: https://collegian.com/2017/11/willson-hookup-culture-is-actually-pretty-great/

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Why hooking up is actually pretty great

    Opinion

    Don’t let Amazon become the next tool to invade your privacy

  • Why hooking up is actually pretty great

    Opinion

    Tired of hashtag activism on Twitter? #MeToo

  • Why hooking up is actually pretty great

    Opinion

    Don’t cheat your way out of the full college experience

  • Why hooking up is actually pretty great

    Opinion

    The world is full of Harvey Weinsteins. Here is how to stop them.

  • Why hooking up is actually pretty great

    Opinion

    Stop ostracizing LGBT Youth

  • Why hooking up is actually pretty great

    Opinion

    Catcalling is dehumanizing

  • Why hooking up is actually pretty great

    Opinion

    Affirmative Action Could Define 2020

  • Why hooking up is actually pretty great

    Opinion

    Editorial: Stricter gun control laws are a matter of public safety

  • Why hooking up is actually pretty great

    Opinion

    Was the Las Vegas shooting a terrorist attack?

  • Why hooking up is actually pretty great

    Opinion

    Testing the hypothesis of Black Lives Matter

College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Why hooking up is actually pretty great