This week’s free Sudoku

Sunday, November 5, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $47-$65 Description: Grammy Award-winning musicians William Bell, Charlie Musselwhite and Bobby Rush celebrate the musical influence of Memphis. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000
Sunday, November 5, 2017 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Where: Cleve Carney Art Gallery at the McAninch Arts Center Cost: Free Description: Join Gallery Director Justin Witte for a tour of the exhibition Color Code. Contact: MAC Performing Arts Administration Office 630-942-3008
Saturday, November 4, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: Free. Tickets will be handed out day of event starting at 2p. Description: Rescheduled free concert by the New Lionel Hampton Big Band featuring Jason Marsalis. Contact: MAC Performing Arts Administration Office 630-942-3008
