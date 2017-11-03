This week’s free Sudoku

Take Me to the River Live Sunday, November 5, 2017 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $47-$65 Description: Grammy Award-winning musicians William Bell, Charlie Musselwhite and Bobby Rush celebrate the musical influence of Memphis. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000

Director Tour: Color Code Sunday, November 5, 2017 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Where: Cleve Carney Art Gallery at the McAninch Arts Center Cost: Free Description: Join Gallery Director Justin Witte for a tour of the exhibition Color Code. Contact: MAC Performing Arts Administration Office 630-942-3008