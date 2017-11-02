Comic: Rage against the machine?

Saturday, November 4, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: Free. Tickets will be handed out day of event starting at 2p. Description: Rescheduled free concert by the New Lionel Hampton Big Band featuring Jason Marsalis. Contact: MAC Performing Arts Administration Office 630-942-3008
Friday, November 3, 2017 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $5 student, $10 adult Description: The College's Dance program presents a performance each semester showcasing the work of imaginative student choreographers, faculty and guest choreographers. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000
Friday, November 3, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 1234 Cost: Free Description: Physicist and author Pauline Gagnon talks about the importance of research and her experiences at CERN, the European Laboratory for particle physics. Contact: Sara McCubbins (630) 942-3021
