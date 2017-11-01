Meet your Sports Editor!
November 1, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
If you were stranded on a desert island, and could only bring one IKEA item with you, what would you bring? I would definitely bring the MALM.
What’s your most played song? My most played song would have to be Slow Dancing in a Burning Room by John Mayer, an all time classic.
What would the title of your memoir be? The title of my memoir would be “Why did I eat that? The Carlos Peterson Story: An Untold Story of an American Hero.”
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.