Meet your Sports Editor!

Carlos Peterson, Sports Editor
November 1, 2017

If you were stranded on a desert island, and could only bring one IKEA item with you, what would you bring? I would definitely bring the MALM.

What’s your most played song? My most played song would have to be Slow Dancing in a Burning Room by John Mayer, an all time classic.

What would the title of your memoir be? The title of my memoir would be “Why did I eat that? The Carlos Peterson Story: An Untold Story of an American Hero.”

