Meet your Opinion Editor!
November 1, 2017
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring one Ikea item with you, what would you bring? Hmm, that’s a toughie since I don’t shop there that much. Does Ikea sell matches?
What’s your most played song? I went to my iTunes library to check, and it legit says “Side to Side” by Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj. I have no idea why, but that’s what it says.
What should the title of your memoir be? “Death by dropsh*t” If you’re a tennis fan, you’ll probably understand that reference. If you’re not a tennis fan, I’m sorry–which, coincidentally, could also be the title of my memoir.
