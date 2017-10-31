A look back at Spirit Week

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Where: Student Resource Center, Room 1110 Cost: Free Description: Learn about the rise and fall of the Spanish Armada at this Lunch Break Lecture. Registration is recommended. Contact: (630) 942-2208, ce@cod.edu
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Center for Entrepreneurship, 2525 Cabot Dr., Suite 201, Lisle Cost: Free Description: Live from Google HQ. Get the latest and greatest tips on prepping for the holiday season. Contact: Center for Entrepreneurship (630) 942-2600
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: BIC/SRC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from National Louis University and Marquette University College of Nursing. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
