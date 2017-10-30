This week’s free Sudoku

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 1135 Cost: Free Description: Tallgrass Prairie author Cindy Crosby offers a brief history of the prairie, key prairie plants and their uses and ways to become closer to nature. Contact: Please click on above URL.
Tuesday, October 31, 2017 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Where: Homeland Security Education Center, Room 1019 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the Criminal Justice 3+1 program through Lewis University. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Tuesday, October 31, 2017 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: BIC/SRC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from Benedictine and Aurora universities, and Illinois Institute of Technology � ITM Department. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
