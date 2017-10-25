This week’s crossword solutions

Thursday, October 26, 2017 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: SRC/SSC Upper Walkway Cost: Free Description: Transparent Container and Superdry are recruiting students for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Thursday, October 26, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Where: Center for Entrepreneurship, 2525 Cabot Dr., Suite 201, Lisle Cost: $75.00 Description: Designed for entrepreneurs preparing to pre-launch a business, existing small business owners seeking funding, or early-stage startups needing a blueprint. Contact: Center for Entrepreneurship (630) 942-2600
Wednesday, October 25, 2017 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM Where: Berg Instructional Center, Room 3515 Cost: Free Description: earn more about the Management 3+1 program through Benedictine University. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Courier Confidential
Full Print Edition
Have you ever been sexually harassed?
Yes (95%, 70 Votes)
No (5%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 74
Loading ...
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.