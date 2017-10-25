Board approves Mia Igyarto temporary contract

The College of DuPage’s Board of Trustees had no queries about President Ann Rondeau’s latest request to tweak her cabinet, paving the way for a second major initiative aimed at the local business community.

Rondeau requested the board’s approval to have Mia Igyarto fill a temporary role as associate vice president of human resources beginning Oct. 30. Igyarto is currently the college’s director of labor and employees relations.

The move is a result of the president’s decision to have Linda Sands-Vankerk, vice president of human resources take on additional responsibilities as the focal person on a new COD-District 502 project. Sands-Vankerk will now focus most of her time on this project while performing her human resources duties at the college.

The project aims to create a partnership between the college and the district on exploring ways College of DuPage can address the difficulties associated with employers seeking qualified individuals to fill open positions.

“This will be an opportunity for us to work together to prepare the current and future workforce,” said Rondeau in an email to the college. “We are now going to look at it from a bit of a different angle–from the employer angle and perspective–and will be establishing a committee to ensure appropriate input is involved and that engagement is vibrant and diverse.”

Legitimizing her case, the board acted within its statutory powers and unanimously went ahead with an “aye” vote. Trustee Joseph Wozniak was the only trustee absent from Thursday’s board of trustees meeting.

Igyarto is expected to earn a prorated amount of $121,153.84 through June 30, 2018. This is in compliance with existing board salary policies and procedures at an annual $180,000 rate.

The partnership project is the second major external project between the college and the community. The college is collaborating with DuPage Impact on the development of a new business incubator that will foster economic development and job growth in the region.